APC's former chairman in Enugu State, Barrister Ben Nwoye, has dumped the party over alleged marginalisation and lack of internal democracy in the southeast chapter

Nwoye lamented that the APC in Enugu is being controlled by two factions of leaders, and the national leadership of the party has been looking away

The former APC chieftain also lamented that loyal party members who disagreed with the national leadership were being maltreated

Barrister Ben Nwoye, the former chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has announced his official resignation from the party. Nwoye said that he dumped the party because of internal crisis and leadership disintegration.

Nwoye, who once served as a federal commissioner at the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), representing the southeast, announced the move at a press conference at De Sheriff Hotel in Enugu on Thursday, April 17. According to Nwoye, the party he helped build had lost its cohesion and purpose.

Why the former APC Enugu chairman resigned

According to Vanguard, the former APC chieftain explained that the bunch of brooms that tied the party together in 2013 had "loosened and permanently scattered". This was his reference to the APC's symbols and the unity which bound the members.

The former federal appointee condemned the APC leadership in the southeast, accusing them of prioritising “vindictive politics” rather than growth and inclusion. He alleged that the APC leaders in the region have been focusing on repressing dissenting voices and perceived political enemies rather than expanding their reach in the region.

He expressed concern about the factional crisis within the APC in Enugu, stating that two rival camps are already fighting for the party's control. He said the judiciary has pronounced one as the authentic and the other has been persistent in open defiance.

Nwoye added that the APC national leadership has turned a blind eye to the development and failed to take action despite repeated calls for reconciliation. He also alleged that loyal party members who disagreed with the leadership at the central have been maltreated, and likened to “prisoners of political war.”

Ex-APC Enugu chairman consulted grassroots supporters

He said he has had extensive consultations with his grassroots supporters and concluded that it was time for him to move on. He added that “I refuse to be a political prisoner.”

Beyond Enugu, Nwoye decried the marginalisation of other prominent figures in the APC from the Southeast region, such as Chris Ngige, the former minister of labour and Ikechi Emenike (Abia). He alleged that the duo had been sidelined despite playing key roles in building the party.

Nwoye's resignation from the party could be a significant blow for the ruling APC in Enugu and raised fresh concerns about the APC's stability and internal democracy in the Southeast.

