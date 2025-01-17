Former APGA national chairman, Chief Edozie Njoku, emerged as the new national chairman of the NRM on Friday, January 17

Njoku's emergence followed the resignation of the former NRM national chairman Ambassador Isaac Udeh, who now took the position of national organising secretary\

The development happened at an emergency national convention of the party, which INEC monitored on Friday, January 17

Chief Edozie Njoku, the former national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), became the new national chairman of the National Rescue Movement (NRM) on Friday, January 17.

The NRM held an emergency national convention, at which the former APGA leader was chosen as the party's national chairman. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) duly monitored the convention.

How Njoku emerged as NRM national chairman

Njoku's emergence followed the resignation of the NRM's former national chairman, Ambassador Isaac Udeh. Udeh is not the party's national organising secretary.

Members of the party were in agreement that Njoku be allowed to lead the NRM due to his wealth of experience and leadership capabilities.

Upon being declared as the national chairman, Njoku thanked Ambassador Udeh for his huge sacrifice and promised to revamp and reposition the party for future elections, beginning with the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State.

Why there is crisis in APGA

APGA was one of the political parties allegedly targeted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to destabilise its structure by causing an internal crisis ahead of the 2027 general election.

Buba Galadima, a chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has accused the ruling APC of sending emissaries to APGA and other opposition parties and offering their leaders N10 billion to align with the agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

The NNPP chieftain accused the ruling APC of decimating the opposition parties, alleging that the agenda was to remain in power beyond 2027. Galadima also mentioned about four political parties allegedly targeted by the ruling party.

Who is behind PDP's crisis?

Galadima, in an interview, claimed the APC was behind the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party, and APGA. He added that his party, the NNPP, was "very smart" and could not be infiltrated.

His comment reads in part:

"They (APC) are promising all the political parties to align with the present government's agenda so that in 2027, there will be no candidate. So, you can see how they are trying to decimate political parties.

"They decimated PDP to the ground. They decimated the Labour Party. They decimated APGA."

Obiano denies dumping APGA

Legit.ng earlier reported that Willie Obiano, the former governor of Anambra state, has denied the report that he was planning to leave APGA to join the APC.

The APC chairman in Anambra state, Basil Ejidike, said that the former governor would join the party soon. But the spokesperson for the former governor, Tony Nezianya, said in a statement on Tuesday, November 14, that Obiano's dedication and loyalty to APGA were never in doubt.

Nezianya said the former governor had been a strong advocate of the APGA principles and ideologies, "worked tirelessly to promote its agenda,” and continued to ensure the party's success even after he left office. He then clarified that he did not plan to leave the APGA or join another organization.

