The Supreme Court of Nigeria has affirmed the candidacy of Chijioke Edeoga as the validly nominated Governorship Candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 Enugu state gubernatorial election.

At the panel led by Justice Kekekere Ekun JSC on Monday, February 27, dismissed an appeal filed by Evarest Edeh Nnaji challenging the candidacy of Edeoga.s

Supreme Court of Nigeria has affirmed Chijioke Edeoga as the authentic candidate for the Enugu state governorship election. Photo: The Guardian

The Apex Court held that Nnaji's appeal was dead on arrival owing to the fact that the appellant did not participate in the primary election held by the party.

According to the Supreme Court, Nnaji with his appeal has been unable to satisfy the court that he was a duly nominated candidate of the Labour Party by consensus in accordance with the Electoral Act, 2022.

The court also ruled that the appellant failed to demonstrate that there was a special convention affirming him as the consensus candidate.

In addition, the court agreed with the lead counsel representing the Labour Party, Alex Ejesieme and M.J Numa that the appellant's contention at the trial court culminating into the Appeal was against Public Policy.

The court also noted that Nnaji lacked the requisite Locus Standi to pursue such a matter before it.

The governorship elections will be held in various states across Nigeria on Saturday, March 11, two weeks after the presidential polls which took place on Saturday, February 25.

