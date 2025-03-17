Global site navigation

Politics

Breaking: Tinubu Gives Appointment to Bishop Kukah as Details Emerge

by  Bada Yusuf 1 min read

President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Kukah, as the chairman of the governing council and pro-chancellor of the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kashia, Kaduna state.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy, and sent to Legit.ng on Monday, March 17.

Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of Bishop Matthew Kukah Photo Credit: @officialABAT
Bada Yusuf avatar

