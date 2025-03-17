President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Kukah, as the chairman of the governing council and pro-chancellor of the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kashia, Kaduna state.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy, and sent to Legit.ng on Monday, March 17.

Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of Bishop Matthew Kukah Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Source: Legit.ng