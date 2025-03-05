Rivers State Deputy Governor, Professor Ngozi Odu, has dismissed rumours of her resignation, stating she remains fully committed to her role alongside Governor Siminalayi Fubara

Speculation about her resignation emerged after her absence from public events, sparking concerns over political stability in the state

Odu's media office described the reports as baseless, urging the public to ignore the false claims and reaffirming her dedication to the administration's goals

Port Hacourt, Rivers state — Rivers State Deputy Governor, Professor Ngozi Nma Odu, has firmly denied claims circulating on social media suggesting she has resigned from her position.

In recent weeks, her noticeable absence from public events sparked rumours that she had stepped down from office, fueling concerns about political stability in the state.

Recall that FCT minister Nyesom Wike and Fubara have been facing political tensions, with ongoing disagreements and differences within Rivers State's leadership, fueling speculation about their relationship.

However, on Wednesday, March 5, the Deputy Governor’s media office, through a statement issued by Owupele Benibo, Head of Press, described the reports as entirely false.

"These stories are misleading and without any truth. Professor Odu remains fully committed to her responsibilities as the Deputy Governor of Rivers State," the statement confirmed.

Odu pledges continued support for Fubara

The statement further emphasised that Professor Odu remains dedicated to working alongside Governor Siminalayi Fubara to fulfill the administration’s promises to the people of Rivers State.

"As an experienced public servant and scholar, Professor Odu continues to play a vital role in ensuring the government’s agenda of good governance and development is achieved," Benibo added.

He also praised her contributions, noting her unwavering support for the governor amid ongoing challenges, Leadership reported.

Rumours described as baseless

The Deputy Governor’s office urged the public to disregard the resignation reports, describing them as the product of unfounded speculation and political mischief, Vanguard reported.

"Professor Ngozi Odu has not resigned, nor is she considering such action. The public is advised to ignore these baseless claims," the statement concluded.

This clarification arrives at a time when tensions within the state's political landscape have led to heightened scrutiny of the administration’s top officials.

Fubara dares pro-Wike Rivers Assembly

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Governor Siminalayi Fubara-led Rivers state government said it would not comply with the 48-hour ultimatum to re-present the 2025 Appropriation Bill to the State House of Assembly.

Rivers government said it had not yet received an official letter conveying the summon, hence, it won't honour the utimatum.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Tammy Danagogo, made this known in a letter addressed to Speaker of the Rivers Assembly dated March 5th.

