Abdulmumuni Abiola, son of the late Nigerian billionaire Moshood Abiola, has accused his eldest brother, kola of being very stingy

He claimed their father also complained about how stingy Kola is and even called on Islamic clerics to pray for him

Speaking ‘Mic On Podcast’, he narrated how Kola exhibited his stinginess at two different events and even ended up driving into the gutter

FCT, Abiola - Abdulmumin Abiola, one of the sons of late Chief MKO Abiola, has alleged that his elder brother, Kola, is a very stingy man.

He stated this while speaking at a programme called ‘Mic On Podcast’ hosted by Channels TV presenter Seun Okinbaloye.

He claimed that their father, MKO Abiola used to ask people including Islamic clerics to pray for Kola because of his stinginess.

Abdulmumin narrated how he met with his eldest brother at an event and greeted him. He said Kola gave the guys who were hailing him N1000.

At another event, he said he was told that Kola while trying to escape from giving some guys like N3000 to N4000 drove his car into a gutter.

Abdulmumin said the guys, Kola avoided and was running away from ended up lifting his car out of the gutter.

He said their father used to say that Kola is very stingy.

Mimicking the way, the acclaimed winner of the 1993 presidential election in his stammering way of speaking, Abdulmumin claimed Abiola said:

“Please help me pray for Kola. He is veryand . stingy”

Speaking further, he said:

“My father who achieved everything we are talking about died at 66, Kola my brother is about to be 60, what has he achieved?

MKO Abiola left £650,000 for his 4 wives

Abdulmumuni revealed on the ‘Mic On Podcast’ that his father, MKO Abiola willed £650,000 to his first four wives before his death.

The will allocated £300,000 to Simbiat, £150,000 to Kudirat, £100,000 to Moriamo, and £100,000 to Idiat, sparking controversy within the family.

Abdulmumuni accused his older brother, Kola, of withholding their rightful inheritance, leading to financial struggles for Kudirat's children.

