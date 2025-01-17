A key member of the national assembly, Adewunmi Onanuga, died on Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Via a statement, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sent his heartfelt condolences over Onanuga's demise

Ikenne, Ogun state—President Bola Tinubu has sympathised with the family of Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga, the late member of the house of representatives representing the Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North federal constituency.

Legit.ng reports that Onanuga served as the deputy chief whip in the green chamber until her demise. After a brief illness, she died in the early hours of Wednesday, January 15, 2025. She also served as the chairperson of the house committee on women affairs and Social development in the 9th assembly and the deputy chief whip in the 10th assembly.

In a condolence message on Friday, January 17, President Tinubu expresses "profound sadness".

A statement by Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu's spokesman, quoted the president as saying:

''She never stopped serving her constituency, and her passion for building a better Nigeria will remain unforgettable in the hearts of those who came in direct contact with her.

''Rep. Onanuga was also a role model for women in politics, demonstrating that with hard work, integrity, and dedication to just causes, women can be effective leaders in politics."

Tinubu mourns Adewunmi Onanuga

On behalf of the federal government, President Tinubu offered his deepest condolences to Onanuga's family, loved ones, the government and the people of Ogun state, particularly her constituents in Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North federal constituency.

He prayed that God would grant Onanuga's soul eternal rest and provide divine comfort to her family and all who mourn her loss.

Ogun politicians pay tribute to late Onanuga

In the same vein, notable Nigerians, including Dapo Abiodun, the governor of Ogun state, Senator Gbenga Daniel, and Oladipupo Adebutu, the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate in the state, mourned the lawmaker.

Governor Abiodun stated that the lawmaker’s death was a shocking and devastating incident, noting that she was a fearless leader and loyal party member who was a great mobiliser until her final days.

Governor Abiodun said:

“I sincerely sympathise with the leadership of the House of Representatives, led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen and the entire members of the lower chamber on the passing of Rt. Hon. Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga. And without mincing words, her death came as a rude shock to all of us in Ogun State. It was both devastating and sudden; we have truly lost an extraordinary amazon. Her courage was exemplary, and her loyalty was exceptional.

"We will sorely miss her. However, we take solace in her immense contributions to humanity and the good of all.’’

Tinubu sad over Ajose's passing

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tinubu expressed his "deepest sympathy and condolences" to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Lagos state government over the death of Pa Akinsanya Sunny Ajose.

Pa Ajose is a prominent member of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), the highest decision-making body of the APC in Lagos, and a was one-time head of service of Lagos state.

According to a statement released by the Nigerian presidency, Tinubu commiserated particularly with the people of Badagry.

