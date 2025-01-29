FCT, Abuja - Tensions flared at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Headquarters, Wadata Plaza, Abuja, on Tuesday as chaos broke out during the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting.

Some party members reportedly attacked former Youth Leader Sunday Ude-Okoye, who has been presenting himself as the party’s National Secretary, and forcefully ejected him from the meeting.

Eyewitnesses reported that Ude-Okoye was assaulted by supporters of the embattled National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, further escalating the internal strife plaguing the party.

As reported by The Punch, Ude-Okoye was seen shouting and directing individuals dressed in black—believed to be his supporters—to enter the meeting hall.

Shortly after, tensions escalated into a physical altercation, forcing a halt to the proceedings.

A party member who witnessed the incident said, “It was shocking to see such a display of violence within the party’s own headquarters. Ude-Okoye was forcefully removed, and the meeting turned chaotic.”

Another source described the scene as a breakdown of order, stating, “The situation got out of control quickly. Security personnel had to step in to prevent further violence.”

The incident underscores the deepening crisis within the PDP, with internal power struggles continuing to disrupt party activities. The clash between supporters of Anyanwu and Ude-Okoye further exposes the division within the party leadership, raising concerns about its stability ahead of upcoming elections.

Party officials have yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident, but sources indicate that efforts are being made to mediate the situation and prevent further violence.

