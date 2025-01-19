PDP chieftain react as Fubara's faction move to take over party from Wike

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, has reacted to the move by Governor Sim Fubara's faction to take over the PDP

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Port -Harcourt, Rivers state - The Spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Youth Group, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, said it is normal for Governor Sim Fubara to be the leader of the PDP in Rivers state.

Legit.ng recalls that the Rivers state high court sacked the PDP chairman in Rivers state, Hon. Chukwuemeka Aaron, on Monday, January 13.

Akinniyi said with Fubara in charge peace will return to Rivers state PDP Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS/Sir Sim Fubara

In his judgment, Justice Stephen Jumbo, the court's presiding judge, nullified the ward, local, and state government congresses of the PDP.

Akinniyi said peace will return to PDP in Rivers state following the judgment of the state high court, which implies that Governor Fubara will take over the leadership of the party in Rivers from the FCT Nyesom Wike.

“There is no State in Nigeria at the moment where the Governor is not in charge of the state party chapter, so why is Rivers State different?

“It's a norm for the Governor to be the Leader of his party, in his state, and with the new development from the High Court, I think peace will return to Rivers State PDP.”

Akinniyi said the PDP is in full support of Fubara as the party cannot afford to lose the governor and the state.

He stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Saturday, January 18, 2025.

The PDP chieftain said the party lost the local government elections in Rivers due to the battle of supremacy between Fubara and the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike.

He insisted that Governor Fubara should and must be in charge of Rivers State PDP.

“It's our prayer that Governor Sim Fubara is fully in charge of the structure. You will recall that we lost the LG elections due to the battle of supremacy between the ex-Gov and his successor.

“Governor Fubara should and must be in charge of Rivers State PDP, as it is the practice everywhere. With this development, those who are hell-bent on sharing powers with the Governor can take a chill pill.

“PDP can't afford to lose Governor Fubara and by extension Rivers State. So we are in support of anything that will sustain his administration and that of our great party - PDP. “

Fubara’s faction moves to take over Rivers PDP from Wike

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Fubara’s faction and Wike’s faction are set for a major showdown in Port Harcourt in Rivers state.

Governor Fubara’s faction has moved to take over the PDP’s secretariat along Aba Road, Port Harcourt.

The Wike's camp has warned that any attempt by the Fubara’s faction to take the party is tantamount to crisis.

