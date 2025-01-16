Chief Bisi Akande, an elder statesman and seasoned administrator, on Thursday, January 16, clocked 86

President Tinubu described Chief Akande as his close ally and celebrated his mentorship, leadership and role in the APC’s triumph in the 2015 election

On his 86th birthday, President Tinubu highlighted Chief Akande's significant role in the development of the APC and democracy in Nigeria

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday, January 16, paid a moving tribute to Chief Bisi Akande, an elder statesman, seasoned administrator, and the first national chairman of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), as he celebrates 86th birthday.

The president described Chief Akande as a truly progressive and committed Awoist who has made tremendous contributions to Nigeria's democracy, nation-building and development.

"Selfless service has been Baba Akande's watchword since he entered politics," Tinubu said.

The president noted that Chief Akande has been a close ally and partner in establishing progressive good governance in the country.

He particularly recalled their days in the pro-democracy group NADECO during the struggle to restore democracy in the land, praising Chief Akande for his leadership, direction, integrity and wisdom.

President Tinubu said Baba Akande's 86th birthday offered him a veritable opportunity to thank him again for his support and wise counsel in his political journey and rise to the presidency of Nigeria.

Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser, Information & Strategy, revealed this in a statement shared on X on Thursday.

"President Tinubu wished Baba Akande more grace and strength as he made invaluable contributions to the country and impacted the younger generation.

"Underscoring Akande's considerable contributions to the APC, the President commended him for his pioneering efforts, pivotal to the party's victory in the 2015 and subsequent elections.

Who is Bisi Akande?

According to the statement, Akande was Secretary to the Government of Old Oyo State and later Deputy Governor. He then served as Governor of Osun State from 1999 to 2003, Interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress and now Chairman of the Governing Board of Nigeria's premier University of Ibadan.

