President Bola Tinubu has sent a heartfelt birthday tribute to former President Muhammadu Buhari, who celebrated his 82nd birthday on Monday, December 17. In the tribute, personally signed by President Tinubu, he extended his warmest congratulations and best wishes to Buhari on behalf of Nigerians.

Tinubu reflected on Buhari's years of dedicated service and leadership, which have significantly shaped the course of the nation. Tinubu praised Buhari's steadfast commitment to Nigeria's advancement and unity, which inspires many, adding that he will sustain his legacies.

His enduring legacy continues to guide the nation's journey towards prosperity and stability. He also commended Buhari's doggedness and resilience in contesting presidential elections in 2003, 2007, and 2011 before winning them in 2015 and 2019, inspiring others to never give up.

Tinubu assure Buhari of continuing his legacies

President Tinubu assured Buhari that he will continue to build on the infrastructure legacy he bequeathed to the nation as the leader of the country's first All Progressives Congress (APC) administration. This is a testament to the two leaders' strong relationship and shared commitment to Nigeria's development.

On this special day, President Tinubu wished Buhari good health, happiness, and fulfilment in all his endeavours, now and in the future. He also thanked Buhari for his services to Nigeria and acknowledged the significant impact he has had on the nation.

The birthday tribute from President Tinubu to former President Buhari demonstrates the two leaders' respect and admiration. As Buhari celebrates this milestone birthday, Nigerians are reminded of his dedication to the nation and his enduring legacy.

See Tinubu's message here:

Ariku greets Buhari at 82

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, has congratulated the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari on his 82 birthday.

In his birthday wishes to Buhari, Atiku wished the former president more longer life in good health and vitality.

Buhari clocked 82 on Tuesday, December 17, and he has made great contributions to Nigeria development, including serving the country as Head of State and president.

