Former Governor of Osun State, Adebisi Akande, has pledged to redirect his allowances as Pro-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan to support science students

In a memorandum, Akande emphasized his commitment to national service and education, stating that his allowances should fund scholarships for students in mathematics, physics, chemistry, and biology

The Adebisi Akande Foundation will ensure continuity of this support in case of any shortfall while administering the programme

In a recent memorandum addressed to Ganiyu Saliu, the registrar and secretary to the governing council, former Governor of Osun State, Adebisi Akande, has described his appointment as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Council for the University of Ibadan as a call to national service.

Akande has announced that he will not accept any remuneration for his role.

Bisi Akande donates pro-chancellor allowances to students. Photo credit: X/Bisi Akande

Source: Twitter

He stated that any allowances he is entitled to, such as those for attending meetings of the Governing Council and its committees, should be redirected to support undergraduate students studying mathematics, physics, chemistry, and biology at the university.

Bisi Akande gives out allowances as chancellor

The former Governor emphasised that these funds should be used to cover essential expenses.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“I consider my appointment as the Pro-Chancellor and as the Chairman of Council for the University of Ibadan as a national call to service from which I do not intend to earn any remuneration,” Akande wrote in the memorandum.

He further suggested that the Dean of Student Affairs or another university academic officer should coordinate the selection of eligible students for this endowment.

To ensure continuity, Akande mentioned that the Adebisi Akande Foundation, which has similar objectives, would augment any shortfall in the event that his allowances are terminated.

This initiative reflects Akande’s commitment to education and his desire to support the next generation of scientists in Nigeria.

Read the memorandum here

How Akande helped Buhari emerge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has shared an important detail about former President Muhammadu Buhari's emergence in 2015.

The APC described Bisi Akande, the party's former chairman, as a veteran grassroots politician who laid the foundation for Buhari's emergence and the party's victory in the 2015 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng