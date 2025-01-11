The governor of Akwa Ibom state, Umo Eno, on Friday, January 10, dissolved his cabinet and sacked all his commissioners

Governor Eno insisted that the sacked commissioners performed well in the discharge of their duties but his administration needed fresh professionals

In a report on Saturday, Governor Eno warned all stakeholders against suggesting names of their preferred candidates who will replace the sacked commissioners in his cabinet

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom state has described a list of new commissioner-nominees and other appointees in circulation as fake.

Governor Eno fires all his commissioners, warns against fresh nominations. Photo credit: Pastor Umo Eno

Source: Facebook

Eno fires commissioners, dismisses list of new nominees

He added that those in said list have failed already.

Governor Eno noted that next week he will submit the authentic list to the Akwa Ibom State House Assembly for clearance to reconstitute a fresh state executive council.

He stressed that anyone desperate to make the new cabinet, who has pushed persons of influence to recommend him for consideration, has lost his chance of being chosen.

The governor sealed their disengagement by dropping the gavel.

Legit.ng reported that Governor Eno sacked all commissioners he inherited from his immediate-past predecessor and godfather.

According to Eno, all the commissioners delivered on their responsibilities but they had to be replaced for new set of professionals to be brought into the government.

He organised a farewell dinner for the sacked cabinet members on Friday, January 10.

‘Don’t pick for me’: Eno warns stakeholders

Eno harped on his prerogative to pick his new cabinet.

He warned stakeholders:

“Please, don’t ask anybody to contact me. My phone lines are switched off already, and they will remain switched off until names will be sent to the House of Assembly next week.

“I can assure this audience that I have not penciled down a name, I don’t know where they saw the name. The only person I would have probably whispered to would have been my wife but she is in Heaven.”

Bauchi governor sacks 5 commissioners

In a similar development, Legit.ng earlier reported that Bauchi state governor Bala Mohammed reshuffled his cabinet and relieved five commissioners of their duties.

The affected commissioners include those overseeing education, internal security, agriculture, religious affairs, and information in the state.

Mukhtar Gidado, the governor's media adviser, added Governor Mohammed has forwarded eight nominees to the state House of Assembly for confirmation as replacements.

