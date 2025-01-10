Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, Nigeria's minister of foreign affairs, on Friday, January 10, 2025, said President Bola Tinubu would appoint ambassadors when he deems fit.

Speaking in an interview on Arise TV, monitored by Legit.ng, the minister said his principal is currently prioritising economic reforms.

Recall on September 2, 2023, three months after Tinubu was inaugurated as Nigeria’s president, he recalled all Nigerian ambassadors manning over 100 Nigerian embassies and high commissions from their host countries.

However, 1 year and 4 months later, President Tinubu has not sent a list of fresh ambassadors to the senate for approval and onward deployment to missions abroad despite that Nigeria has been playing host to the ambassadors of other countries with missions in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

Tinubu's minister receives Chinese foreign minister

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Tuggar received the Chinese foreign minister, Yi, in Abuja.

The Asian diplomat is in Abuja to strengthen Nigeria-China relations as the Tinubu administration looks to achieve its 'Renewed Hope' agenda.

Discussions between Tuggar and Yi in Abuja are expected to focus on deepening collaboration in areas of mutual interest, enhancing economic partnerships, and exploring new opportunities for cooperation.

