Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - A former House of Reps Candidate in the 2023 election, Obinna Nwosu, has declared his support for Seyi Tinubu, should decide to run for the Lagos state governorship election in 2027.

Nwosu said he is an advocate for Youth Inclusion in politics and Seyi fits perfectly into his advocacy.

Nwosu said Seyi Tinubu is good to run for Lagos governorship election Photo credit: @obi_Nwosu

Source: Twitter

The Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is good and qualified to run for Lagos governorship.

He made this known in a post shared via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday, January 13.

Nwsou said seeing Nigerian youths in leadership positions gives him joy.

"If Seyi Tinubu, decides to run for Governor of Lagos state, I will support his ambition. For 15 years, I have been an advocate for Youth Inclusion in politics both practically and theoretically. In 2022 at 31, I became the youngest Reps candidate in the history of Abia State. Seeing youths in leadership position gives me joy, and Seyi Tinubu is good to go"

Nigerians react as APC chieftain endorses Seyi Tinubu

@adex_smithjr

He’s going nowhere. Papa no fit govern us remain for him pikin.

However I’m a big fan of him seyi tinubu but he’s not gon be governor, not now, not anytime soon.

@Udoh_D

Tell him to run a Govt of State Unity.

Theme: Lagos for All 🙌🏿

@AnofiMuyid56608

I so much love the movement, this will strengthen the union of igbo and yoruba in Lagos state.

@StarSta96464571

I am not against Seyi Tinubu running for gov. He is ably qualified as many others. He can run if he decides. But it shows a novice position to support anyone cos they are young. Integrity, uncorruptible & character should be the hall mark esp. in this yahoo yahoo age.

@mechninja1

Share his CV here that qualifies him to run for Governor and it may gather support for him.

@Naza300

@obi_Nwosu, your courage is a welcome one if I may ask which role will you play for his emergence as Lagos State Governor?

I want to know thank you.

@Chika_Bliss

Oga, is there no other qualified youth in Lagos that will run for the seat???

Legit.ng recalls that Lagos state chapter of the PDP expressed firm opposition to the potential candidacy of Seyi Tinubu as a successor to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the 2027 governorship election.

The PDP spokesperson, Hakeem Amode, dismissed the idea, stating that “Lagos will not serve" the Tinubus.

2027: "Why Tinubu's son Seyi could be Next Lagos governor"

Legit.ng recalls that the Youth Minister Ayodele Olawande highlighted Seyi Tinubu’s capacity to govern Lagos State amidst growing speculation.

Olawande described Seyi as a well-trained leader who has empowered many youths and dismissed claims that Seyi orchestrated the campaigns.

Despite calls for him to enter politics, Seyi Tinubu has not confirmed any intention to run for Lagos State Governor in the 2027 elections.

Source: Legit.ng