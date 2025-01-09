Bauchi state governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has attacked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his policies, especially the tax reforms bills

Governor Mohammed said Nigerians and the governors of the 36 states of the federation are suffering because Tinubu's policies and reforms are not working

Mohammed urged Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir, to talk to President Tinubu about the proposed tax reform bills

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Bauchi state - Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed said he has the intention of having a meeting with Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir, to talk to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu about the proposed tax reform bills.

The Bauchi state governor Sheikh Jingir is one of the people President Tinubu listens to in the country.

Governor Mohammed said Tinubu's policies are not working and the people are suffering. Photo credit: Bala Mohammed/ Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

He stated this when he received a delegation of Islamic scholars led by Sheikh SJingir, Daily Trust reports.

“You are among the few personalities that can approach the president on this issue. You are one of the people that the president listens to.”

Governor Mohammed urged Tinubu to change his policies, stating that the policies are not working and the people are suffering.

The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum alleged that the 36 state governors are also suffering because of President Tinubu’s bad policies.

The governor said he is saying this as a leader so that President Tinubu can correct his mistakes.

“Take for instance the Tax reform policy. Of course, no government can survive without revenue; if for instance the sources of its revenue can be blocked, no one can run it.

“I am sure you have heard that we are quarrelling with the president. Yes, it is true we are quarrelling because our people are suffering and the president has refused to listen to us.”

Legit.ng recalls that some northern elites were still opposed to the federal government’s proposed tax reform bills.

The northern stakeholders demanded the bills' immediate suspension and called for extensive dialogue with the people who matter.

A fresh report said Tinubu was determined to address Nigeria’s challenges and implement reforms; hence, he sent representatives to speak to the rebelling northern leaders.

Reda more stories on on tax reform bill:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Senator Shehu Sani lambasted northerners threatening President Tinubu's re-election over tax reforms.

The former lawmaker said the north had no moral right to threaten Tinubu with re-election when they were quiet during former president Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

Sani said the north should reorganise itself and see how the northerners in Tinubu’s government can contribute to its development.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng