The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the allegation of threat to life made by Peter Obi

The ruling APC accused the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in 2023 of peddling falsehood and misleading Nigerians

The APC national publicity secretary, Felix Morka, said he never threatened Obi and that the claim is to get political currency and relevance

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) said the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, lied about threat to his life over his New Year message.

The APC national publicity secretary, Felix Morka, denied threatening Obi during his interview on Arise Television.

APC accused Peter Obi of peddling “falsehood and misleading Nigerians Photo credit: Mr Peter Obi

Morka said nothing in his sentence constitutes or suggests a threat to Obi or anyone.

“Morka’s answer was in the exclusive context of the question. The last sentence of that answer that, “I am not somebody to go on the offensive in that manner, but Mr. Obi has crossed the line so many times and I think that at this point he has coming to him, whatever he gets, he needs to manage it”, was in specific and exclusive response to the question’s reference to “prophet of doom” and “voodoo economics”. Again, nothing in that sentence constitutes or suggests a threat to Obi or anyone.”

He made this known in a statement issued and made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, January 7.

According to the statement, the ruling party said Obi’s claim that Morka threatened him is “attention-seeking, playing-the-victim, emotional blackmail”

“Obi’s allegation that Morka threatened his life is a self-evident malicious lie and an attention-seeking, playing-the-victim, emotional blackmail. His claim is patently false and reprehensible.

By falsely claiming that Morka threatened his life, Mr. Obi has libeled Morka in the extreme, and has incited his online mob to make death threats against Morka and members of his family. That is unacceptable. “

APC accused Obi of peddling falsehood and misleading Nigerians in quest for political currency and relevance”.

The ruling party called on Obi to withdraw his false allegation against Morka.

“We call on Mr. Obi to immediately set the record straight, withdraw his false allegation against Morka, and call his online supporters to order. Morka, stands ready to explore all available recourse mechanisms in valiant defence of his decency and impeccable reputation.”

