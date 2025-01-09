"We Cant Fold Our Arms": APC Backs National Secretary, Blasts Peter Obi Over Alleged Threat to Life
- APC National Chairman Abdullahi Umar Ganduje dismissed Peter Obi's allegations of life threats as "mischief and outright falsehood"
- Ganduje clarified that Felix Morka's comments during a January 4 interview were routine responses to criticisms of the government
- Ganduje urged Obi to refrain from spreading misinformation, emphasizing the importance of free speech and the need for accurate communication in a democracy
The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has criticized recent allegations by Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, of threats to his life.
Ganduje described Obi’s claims as “mischief and outright falsehood” intended to garner sympathy and mislead the public.
Ganduje said this in a strongly worded statement shared via X on Thursday, Janaury 9,
“The accusations shared on Mr. Obi’s verified X (formerly Twitter) account are malicious lies aimed at playing the victim card for emotional blackmail,” Ganduje asserted.
Legit.ng had earlier reported that Labour Party's former presidential candidate, Obi, raised alarm over an alleged threat to his life by APC National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Felix Morka.
The controversy, which has been a major conversation on social media and among Nigerians, stemmed from remarks made by Morka during an interview on Arise TV on January 4, Vanguard reported.
According to Ganduje, Obi’s interpretation of Morka’s comments as threatening was baseless.
“At no point did Morka threaten Mr. Obi or his family. By falsely claiming otherwise, Obi has incited his supporters to issue death threats against Morka and his family,” Ganduje explained.
APC defends Morka's speech against Obi
Ganduje emphasized that Morka’s comments were a routine response to criticisms of the federal government, specifically addressing “prophets of doom” and “voodoo economics.”
He clarified that nothing in Morka’s statements could reasonably be construed as a threat.
“Morka was simply performing his duties as APC National Publicity Secretary, holding opposition actors accountable as expected in a democracy,” Ganduje said.
He further stressed the importance of free speech, noting that it is protected by the Constitution and applies equally to all Nigerians, including opposition figures like Obi.
APC tasks Obi on responsibility
As a public figure, Obi has a responsibility to share accurate information, Ganduje argued, stating, “Spreading falsehood undermines public trust.”
He urged Obi to refrain from misinformation and to accept criticism as part of democratic engagement.
“Does Mr. Obi expect the APC to fold its arms and allow the opposition to propagate falsehoods without any response?” Ganduje queried.
The APC reiterated its support for Morka, praising his efforts to counter disinformation and defend the federal government.
“The APC will continue to counter baseless allegations with facts and uphold democratic principles,” Ganduje affirmed.
