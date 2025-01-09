APC National Chairman Abdullahi Umar Ganduje dismissed Peter Obi's allegations of life threats as "mischief and outright falsehood"

Ganduje clarified that Felix Morka's comments during a January 4 interview were routine responses to criticisms of the government

Ganduje urged Obi to refrain from spreading misinformation, emphasizing the importance of free speech and the need for accurate communication in a democracy

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has criticized recent allegations by Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, of threats to his life.

Ganduje described Obi’s claims as “mischief and outright falsehood” intended to garner sympathy and mislead the public.

APC tackles Obi over threat to life Photo credit: @PeterObi/@GovUmarGandujee

Source: Twitter

Ganduje said this in a strongly worded statement shared via X on Thursday, Janaury 9,

“The accusations shared on Mr. Obi’s verified X (formerly Twitter) account are malicious lies aimed at playing the victim card for emotional blackmail,” Ganduje asserted.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Labour Party's former presidential candidate, Obi, raised alarm over an alleged threat to his life by APC National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Felix Morka.

The controversy, which has been a major conversation on social media and among Nigerians, stemmed from remarks made by Morka during an interview on Arise TV on January 4, Vanguard reported.

According to Ganduje, Obi’s interpretation of Morka’s comments as threatening was baseless.

“At no point did Morka threaten Mr. Obi or his family. By falsely claiming otherwise, Obi has incited his supporters to issue death threats against Morka and his family,” Ganduje explained.

APC defends Morka's speech against Obi

Ganduje emphasized that Morka’s comments were a routine response to criticisms of the federal government, specifically addressing “prophets of doom” and “voodoo economics.”

He clarified that nothing in Morka’s statements could reasonably be construed as a threat.

“Morka was simply performing his duties as APC National Publicity Secretary, holding opposition actors accountable as expected in a democracy,” Ganduje said.

He further stressed the importance of free speech, noting that it is protected by the Constitution and applies equally to all Nigerians, including opposition figures like Obi.

APC tasks Obi on responsibility

As a public figure, Obi has a responsibility to share accurate information, Ganduje argued, stating, “Spreading falsehood undermines public trust.”

He urged Obi to refrain from misinformation and to accept criticism as part of democratic engagement.

“Does Mr. Obi expect the APC to fold its arms and allow the opposition to propagate falsehoods without any response?” Ganduje queried.

The APC reiterated its support for Morka, praising his efforts to counter disinformation and defend the federal government.

“The APC will continue to counter baseless allegations with facts and uphold democratic principles,” Ganduje affirmed.

Tinubu given 7-day ultimatum to act against APC national secretary

Earlier, Legit.ng reported Marcel Ngogbehei, a prominent figure in the Labour Party (LP), has called on President Bola Tinubu to take action against the National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka, over his alleged threatening comments regarding the LP’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The comments, made by Morka, have sparked concern within the political landscape, with critics arguing that they cross the line from political rivalry into a direct threat to democracy and national unity.

Source: Legit.ng