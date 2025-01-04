Dr. Adekoyejo Jolaoso, the rector, Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, has urged youths to take advantage of the federal government’s interest-free loan

The rector noted that the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) remained open to students in the country's tertiary institutions

Jolaoso stated that the gesture of the federal government would go a long way in assisting both the students and their parents in the payment of school fees

Abeokuta, Ogun state - Dr Adekoyejo Jolaoso, rector of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, has applauded MAPAMA’s Education Endowment Fund.

Jolaoso called on well-meaning Nigerians to join in the campaign to encourage students and their parents to take advantage of the federal government's National Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

Speaking at his office recently when members of MAPAMA, the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Abeokuta Muslim Alumni, paid him a visit, Jolaoso lamented that while some are still ignorant of the NELFUND scheme, many lack trust in it.

Jolaoso disclosed that the management was adopting “investment-driven” development, with variants such as the construction of hostels, tech-hub and vast lands - for farming and agriculture, which he noted would make the Ogun-based institution to tap into its territorial profession, making foods available in abundance and aiding academic research.

A statement signed by Tajudeen Balogun, chairman of MAPAMA's media and publicity committee, made available to Legit.ng, noted the rector's remarks.

Earlier, MAPAMA’s national president, Taofeek Oyeniyi, disclosed that the visit was to demonstrate the group’s commitment, show appreciation, and make a statement that the alumni body was always ready to partner with the management to ensure that members contribute to the development of their alma mater, having being blessed with individuals—youths and veterans—who have diverse expertise.

Oyeniyi stated:

“MAPAMA is ready any day, any time you call on us to be instrumental and be part of the development drive."

Students loan: MAPAMA applauds Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that MAPAMA commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his "unwavering commitment to education and youth empowerment in the country".

The association declared that NELFUND is more than a loan, "but a beacon of hope".

