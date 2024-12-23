Doyin Okupe revealed his respect for President Bola Tinubu stems from their shared commitment to democracy during the NADECO era

Okupe maintained that despite political differences, he has never criticized Tinubu, citing their bond formed under military-era pressures

While defending Tinubu today, Okupe previously criticized him in 2013 over national conference policies and SURE-P, labelling some remarks as "ignorant"

Doyin Okupe, a former presidential aide and ally of Peter Obi, has revealed why he has never criticized President Bola Tinubu.

Okupe highlighted their shared history during the military era under the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO).

“We were in the trenches together during the military junta. He was abroad; we were here in Nigeria coordinating. Running from place to place under severe pressure creates a bond that transcends political differences," he said.

Okupe emphasized that his respect for Tinubu stems from their shared commitment to democracy during those challenging times, The Cable reported.

The former aide insisted that he has always believed Tinubu would perform well as president.

“Go and check all through my time in the Labour Party and in PDP. I have never in my life criticized Bola Tinubu, even though we have never been under the same political umbrella before. A good man does not spoil another good person," Okupe said.

Okupe's previous criticisms against Tinubu

Despite his recent statements, Okupe had, in the past, issued strong critiques of Tinubu.

In October 2013, as a senior aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Okupe publicly criticized Tinubu’s stance on Jonathan’s proposed national conference, arguing that his position did not reflect the views of the Yoruba majority, Vanguard reported.

Okupe also criticized Tinubu’s remarks on the Subsidy Reinvestment and Empowerment Programme (SURE-P), calling them “ignorant” and accusing Tinubu of disseminating “shameful falsehoods,"

Okupe predicts more defection in LP

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Doyin Okupe, a former Director-General of Peter Obi’s 2023 presidential campaign, has voiced strong criticism of the party's current state, predicting further defections as the party grapples with its lack of a sustainable structure post-election.

Okupe, an ex-chieftain of LP pointed to the party's failure to build a lasting political framework as the primary reason for the exodus of elected officials and grassroots members.

He claimed that many LP members, especially those in the National Assembly, were aligning with better-established parties to secure their political futures.

