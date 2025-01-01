Nigeria has said it remains steadfast in its desire for dialogue with the junta-led Niger Republic

The Bola Tinubu administration expressed its concern with the recent statements from the president of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland of Niger, General Abdourahman Tchiani

Yusuf Tuggar, Nigeria's minister of foreign affairs, revealed that the country welcomes an open and constructive dialogue with the leadership of Niger

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

FCT, Abuja - The federal government of Nigeria, on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, said it is open to “constructive dialogue” with the leadership of Niger Republic to de-escalate the diplomatic tension between the two neighbouring countries.

The minister of foreign affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, in a statement, reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to peace and stability in West Africa, calling for “candid discussions to address mutual concerns” as raised by the President of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland in Niger Republic, General Abdourahamane Tchiani.

FG invites Niger leader for dialogue to ease diplomatic tension. Photo credit: ORTN - Télé Sahel/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Recall General Tchiani had alleged that there was a covert collusion between Nigeria and France to destabilise his country. But authorities had dismissed the claim as an attempt to blackmail Nigeria over 'the principled stance' of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) against the seizure of power in that country in 2023.

In a further statement, Tuggar said the federal government was open to a dialogue between the leadership of the two countries — in alignment with ECOWAS' principles.

Bauchi-born Tuggar said:

“As brothers and neighbours, Nigeria and Niger share deep historical and cultural ties, underscored by trade and economic interdependence. These enduring connections are reminders of our intrinsically linked destinies.

“Therefore, unfounded allegations causes needless tensions that could cause dissaffection and threaten the collective progress of our region."

Ribadu refutes Niger's terrorism allegations

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the national security adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, dismissed allegations by Tchiani that Nigeria was colluding with France to destabilise Niger.

Ribadu, who described the claims as baseless, urged Niger’s leaders to address their grievances with France without dragging Nigeria into their dispute.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng