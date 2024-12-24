Lagos state government has commenced building 2,200 police housing units at Ijeh police barracks, Obalende

The state governor also gave the police force 260 patrol vehicles, bulletproof vests, helmets, and more

The project is part of interventions to bridge the housing deficit in Lagos and provide conducive housing for members of the police force and their families

Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu ordered the redevelopment of Ijeh Police Barracks, Obalende, to deliver 2,200 modern housing units to members of the Police Force.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, the governor donated 260 patrol vehicles and critical security appliances to the Nigerian Police Force and other security agencies.

Speaking at the event, the governor said:

“For decades, this barracks stood as a symbol of resilience, sheltering countless officers who have dedicated their lives to protecting our state. However, the wear and tear of time, coupled with insufficient maintenance, led to severe structural dilapidation.”

According to the Punch, Sanwo-Olu added that the project is also part of a series of interventions to bridge the housing deficit in Lagos state and to provide modern and safe living environments for members of the law enforcement agency and their families.

He stressed that ensuring the welfare of law enforcement officers is critical to the collective security and safety of Nigerians.

Equipping the police to protect

Sanwo-Olu explained that the patrol vehicles and security appliances donated to the force would ensure that security personnel have the requisite tools to respond quickly and effectively to security threats.

The equipment included ballistic helmets, bulletproof vests, and others donated from the Lagos State Security Trust Fund.

The Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, thanked the governor and all stakeholders for making the project successful.

In a Press release from the Police Force, published on the official X handle @PoliceNG, the IGP assured that they would closely monitor the construction and ensure timely delivery of the project.

Better housing for Lagosians

In related news, Legit.ng recently reported that the Lagos state government signed a partnership with Access Bank Plc to deliver 704 housing units.

The project, which will be completed in 24 months, will consist of 40 blocks of two-bedroom apartments built on 9.98 hectares at Odo-Nla, Ikorodu.

The project aims to provide affordable housing for Lagosians, will offer favourable mortgage terms and a flexible payment plan to allow low-income earners to own a home in Lagos state.

