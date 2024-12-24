JUST IN: Police Arrest 30,313 Suspects, Recover 1,984 Assorted Firearms, Details Emerge
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering crime.
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
FCT, Abuja - Kayode Egbetokun, inspector-general of police (IGP), on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, said his men arrested 30,313 suspects for “various heinous offences”.
Speaking at a meeting with senior police officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Egbetokun disclosed that security personnel recovered 1,984 assorted firearms, 23,250 rounds of ammunition of varying calibres, and rescued 1,581 kidnapped victims in 2024.
Legit.ng gathered that the meeting, which took place at the Force headquarters in Abuja, served as a platform for reviewing the achievements of the Force in the year 2024 while outlining strategic plans for innovation and adaptability as the Force prepares for the challenges of the coming year (2025).
Egbetokun vowed that as New Year 2025 beckons, the NPF will prioritise innovation in technology and operational strategies.
Furthermore, the police boss encouraged senior officers to embrace modern tools and progressive practices that enhance the NPF's effectiveness in crime prevention and investigation.
Christmas: Nigerian police focused on peace
In addition, the NPF, under the leadership of IGP Egbetokun, stated that it is poised to implement the necessary measures to ensure a peaceful and secure environment for all citizens.
The IGP reiterated the police's commitment to strengthening its partnership with the public, ensuring safety, and fostering a culture of accountability.
Court summons Egbetokun over N649m debt
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Bayelsa state High Court, Nembe Division, granted Egbetokun a 42-day grace period to appear in court.
The summon is related to an N649 million hotel lodging debt suit filed by Darius Obiene, the owner of Euphemie Motel in Opu-Nembe, Nembe local government area (LGA).
The court stated that if Egbetokun and the two other respondents: the NPF and the Police Service Commission (PSC), fail to appear personally or through a legal representative, a judgment may be entered against them in their absence.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.