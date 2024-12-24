Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering crime.

FCT, Abuja - Kayode Egbetokun, inspector-general of police (IGP), on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, said his men arrested 30,313 suspects for “various heinous offences”.

Speaking at a meeting with senior police officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Egbetokun disclosed that security personnel recovered 1,984 assorted firearms, 23,250 rounds of ammunition of varying calibres, and rescued 1,581 kidnapped victims in 2024.

Legit.ng gathered that the meeting, which took place at the Force headquarters in Abuja, served as a platform for reviewing the achievements of the Force in the year 2024 while outlining strategic plans for innovation and adaptability as the Force prepares for the challenges of the coming year (2025).

Egbetokun vowed that as New Year 2025 beckons, the NPF will prioritise innovation in technology and operational strategies.

Furthermore, the police boss encouraged senior officers to embrace modern tools and progressive practices that enhance the NPF's effectiveness in crime prevention and investigation.

Christmas: Nigerian police focused on peace

In addition, the NPF, under the leadership of IGP Egbetokun, stated that it is poised to implement the necessary measures to ensure a peaceful and secure environment for all citizens.

The IGP reiterated the police's commitment to strengthening its partnership with the public, ensuring safety, and fostering a culture of accountability.

Court summons Egbetokun over N649m debt

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Bayelsa state High Court, Nembe Division, granted Egbetokun a 42-day grace period to appear in court.

The summon is related to an N649 million hotel lodging debt suit filed by Darius Obiene, the owner of Euphemie Motel in Opu-Nembe, Nembe local government area (LGA).

The court stated that if Egbetokun and the two other respondents: the NPF and the Police Service Commission (PSC), fail to appear personally or through a legal representative, a judgment may be entered against them in their absence.

