The Renewed Hope Ambassadors Network (RHAN) has expressed strong support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 2025 budget proposal.

The group, in a statement signed by Opialu Fabian, Secretary General of RHAN, and cited by Legit.ng described the budget as a "bold and visionary document."

The group further noted that the budget as presented by Tinubu will guide Nigeria towards sustainable growth and prosperity.

The statement released on Tuesday, December 19, also highlighted key aspects of the budget, praising its focus on addressing critical national issues, including inflation, security, and infrastructure.

Group: How 2025 budget will reduce inflation, others

Fabian noted that the proposed budget aims to reduce inflation from its current rate of 34.6% to 15% by the end of 2025.

Fabian emphasized that this initiative would provide much-needed relief to Nigerians struggling with rising prices and economic instability.

"We are very convinced that the 2025 budget is a bold and visionary document that seeks to restore hope to the Nigerian people, and guide the country towards a path of sustainable growth and prosperity," said Fabian.

Tinubu's budget focuses on security, infrastructure, says group

RHAN also commended the budget's significant allocation to defense and security, which stands at N4.91 trillion.

Fabian noted that this allocation demonstrates the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of Nigerians in the face of rising challenges.

In addition, the group praised the N4.06 trillion earmarked for infrastructure development, seeing it as a critical investment that will improve productivity, reduce transportation costs, and create jobs.

Tinubu's initiatives on education, healthcare, others lauded

The group also lauded the budget’s focus on education, with N3.52 trillion allocated to the sector, and healthcare, with N2.48 trillion.

RHAN emphasized that these investments will play a vital role in improving the quality of life for Nigerians and addressing long-standing disparities in access to essential services.

Fabian urged all Nigerians to rally behind President Tinubu’s vision for the country, saying that the ambitious budget would require the active participation of every citizen to succeed.

Tinubu to get over N700m from reps

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the House of Representatives will present N704.91 million to President Bola Tinubu on December 31, 2024.

This move, according to the reps, is to support vulnerable Nigerians struggling with the economic effects of the petrol subsidy removal.

