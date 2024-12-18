Foreign Exchange: Tinubu Sets N1,500/Dollar Rate In 2025 Budget, Gives Reason
FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has set an N1500 to a dollar exchange rate target in the 2025 Appropriation Bill
Legit.ng recalls that President Tinubu presented the 2025 budget to the joint session of the 10th National Assembly in Abuja on Wednesday, December 18.
President Tinubu explained the exchange rate target was to enable his federal government-led administration to ensure the smooth implementation of the 2025 budget.
According to The Channels Television, the exchange rate target marks a reduction of about N200 from the current rate of N1,700 to a dollar.
“The budget projects that inflation will decline from the current rate of 34.6% to 15% next year, while the exchange rate will improve from approximately N1,700 per dollar to N1,500. The base crude oil production assumption is set at 2.06 million barrels per day."
