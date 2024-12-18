President Bola Ahmed Tinubu told National Assembly members that they have all been re-elected

Tinubu stated this after referring to the 10th Senate as the 11th during the 2025 budget presentation

Legit.ng reports that Tinubu presented the 2025 budget to the joint session of the National Assembly

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu mistakenly referred to the 10th Senate as the 11th during the 2025 budget presentation on Wednesday, December 18.

After he was reminded that lawmakers were the 10th National Assembly, President Tinubu responded humorously, “10th? I wrote 11th, which means you’re all re-elected.”

According to Vanguard, Tinubu’s light-hearted remarks drew laughter and applause from legislators, easing the formal tone of the event.

“In fulfilment of one of my constitutional duties and with an unyielding commitment to rebuilding Nigeria towards ensuring that we remain steadfast on a journey to a prosperous future, I hereby present the 2025 budget to the joint session of the National Assembly,”

Tinubu arrived at the National Assembly at exactly 12:14 p.m., where he was formally received by lawmakers and top government officials.

The ₦47.96 trillion budget proposal outlines expenditure priorities for 2025.

