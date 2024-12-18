President Bola Tinubu has been told that the presidential villa is a lonely place and that he may not be aware of the efforts of the lawmakers in supporting his administration

Godswill Akpabio, the president of the Senate, made the remark during the 2025 budget presentation to the joint National Assembly by President Tinubu

Akpabio also praised President Bola Tinubu for the gallant steps he had taken so far and reiterated the support of the National Assembly to the president

Godswill Akpabio, the president of the Nigerian Senate, has commented that the presidential villa is a "lonely place" and that President Bola Tinubu would not know the efforts the lawmakers are making to support the present administration.

Akpabio made the comment during President Tinubu's presentation of the 2025 budget to the joint national assembly, which consists of the Senate and the House of Representatives. Legit.ng monitored the event.

When did the FEC approve Tinubu's 2025 budget?

A few weeks prior, the Federal Executive Council approved the budget proposal, totalling N47.9 trillion, with a new borrowing plan of N9.22 trillion. This budget is designed to address key areas such as economic growth, human capital development, poverty reduction, and insecurity.

Tinubu emphasized that the 2025 appropriation will prioritize macroeconomic stability, poverty reduction, and promoting economic stability. He also highlighted the importance of human capital development, acknowledging that this budget is crucial to securing Nigeria's ambition. The budget allocation includes significant investments in key sectors such as defence and security (N4.91 trillion), infrastructure (N4.6 trillion), health (N2.48 trillion), and education (N3.5 trillion).

The presentation of the budget was a significant event. President Tinubu addressed the National Assembly and outlined his administration's priorities for the upcoming year. The budget's focus on human capital development, poverty reduction, and economic stability reflects the government's commitment to addressing the country's pressing challenges.

