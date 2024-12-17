The North-Central APC Forum endorsed President Tinubu for a second term, citing achievements in infrastructure, security, among others

Amid opposition,the North-Central leaders praised Tinubu’s economic reforms and reduced insecurity

The Forum urged Tinubu to continue developing the region, including passing the North-Central Development Commission bill

The North-Central All Progressives Congress (APC) Forum has thrown its weight behind President Bola Tinubu for a second term in office, citing significant benefits to the region since Tinubu assumed power in 2023.

The decision was announced after a meeting in Abuja, where the Forum emphasized improved infrastructure, security, and federal appointments as achievements that earned the President their endorsement.

As reported by The Cable, the Chairman of the Forum, Saleh Zazzaga, in a statement, praised Tinubu’s leadership, saying:

“No other President has brought as many infrastructural projects to the North-Central as the Tinubu administration. We have benefited immensely under his leadership, and it’s only right we stand behind him for a second term.”

Opposition voices rising in the North

The endorsement comes amid growing discontent in other Northern quarters, particularly from the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF). Both groups have criticized Tinubu’s leadership, with AYCF President Alhaji Shettima Yerima lamenting:

“The North regrets supporting Tinubu in 2023. Unless significant improvements happen, the region might reconsider its stance in 2027.”

The ACF has also indicated a preference for a northern candidate, adding tension to the unfolding political dynamics, The Punch reported.

Despite opposition, the North-Central APC Forum remains steadfast, highlighting improved security, increased federal projects, and economic reforms as reasons for their support. Zazzaga further noted:

“The insecurity that once kept our farmers away has reduced significantly under President Tinubu. His economic policies are stabilizing the Naira and improving oil production. These reforms need time to mature, and we are confident he will deliver.”

Call for more developmental projects

The Forum urged Tinubu to continue extending development to the North-Central, including passing the proposed North-Central Development Commission bill when approved by the National Assembly.

“We stand firmly behind President Tinubu,” Zazzaga reiterated. “His bold leadership has brought significant progress, and we urge all Nigerians to rally behind him for a brighter future.”

Northern leaders make early move against Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Northern political leaders, representing a significant portion of Nigeria's voting population, have rejected the current President, Bola Tinubu.

This, they are reportedly working discreetly to convince former President Goodluck Jonathan to enter the 2027 presidential race.

