Obasanjo responded to Gowon’s revelation that he had appealed to Abacha to spare Obasanjo during his imprisonment

Gowon shared that he sent a letter to Abacha urging him to show mercy, which he delivered through his wife

Obasanjo thanked Gowon for his efforts, which he hadn’t known about, and praised Governor Mutfwang’s development work

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo has responded to former Head of State General Yakubu Gowon (rtd.) regarding Gowon’s revelation that he once intervened to prevent Obasanjo’s execution by General Sani Abacha’s regime.

Speaking at the first-ever Plateau Interdenominational Unity Christmas Carols and Praise Festival in Jos South LGA, Gowon shared how he had appealed to Abacha to spare Obasanjo, who was imprisoned for an alleged coup plot.

Obasanjo reacts to Gowon's recent statement Photo credit: AFP Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Gowon disclosed that he wrote a letter to Abacha, urging him to remember his divine calling to do good. He sent the letter through his wife to Abacha’s residence in the dead of night.

Gowon expressed his happiness that Obasanjo was eventually released after three years in prison and went on to become Nigeria’s president in 1999, ThisDay reported.

The following day, Obasanjo acknowledged Gowon’s revelation at the same festival, stating that he was unaware of the effort until then.

“I want to acknowledge my boss, General Yakubu Gowon. Yesterday he made a revelation and I have to thank you specifically for that,” Obasanjo said.

He noted that while he knew many had worked for his release, he had not known about Gowon’s personal letter until now, Daily Trust reported.

Obasanjo also took the opportunity to commend Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang for his peace initiatives and developmental strides.

Gowon kicks against second civil war

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, has warned against the possibility of another civil war in Nigeria. Speaking at the 2024 Annual Conference of the Bible Society of Nigeria, Gowon emphasised the need for peace and unity across the country.

He called on Nigerians to work together to prevent a repeat of the 1967-1970 civil war that caused immense suffering.

Gowon reflected on the devastating impact of the war, which claimed millions of lives and left deep scars on the nation, noting that no country should endure such a tragedy twice.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng