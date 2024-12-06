After the EFCC debunked rumours of a massive cash discovery at his residence, Bello El-Rufai has taken legal action against a blogger over the viral reports of the EFCC raiding his home

Bello El-Rufai is suing the blogger, Sabina Nkiru, for defamation and fake news publication, and also petitioned the Nigeria Police Force through his lawyer

The blogger has reacted to the development in a terse statement posted on her social media page X

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Bello El-Rufai, the eldest son of the former governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, has taken a legal action against a blogger, Sabina Nkiru, for posting what he described as false news about him.

El-Rufai’s son sues blogger over reports of EFCC raid on Kaduna residence. Photo credit: @B_ELRUFAI, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) described as false claims that it discovered $800 million, N700 billion cash, and drugs worth N1 trillion at the residence of Bello El-Rufai.

This was after Mohammed Bello El-Rufai, the member representing Kaduna North federal constituency in the house of representatives, described the viral claim that the EFCC raided his Kaduna residence as false.

Bello El-Rufai takes legal action against the blogger

But on Friday, December 6, reports making the round on social media X claimed that Bello El-Rufai has sued the lady for defamation and publishing fake news of EFCC raiding his home.

El-Rufai's son petitioned the Nigerian Police Force through his lawyer Emmanuel Oni Esq.

"The Commissioner of Police,

"CRIMINAL DEFAMATION, CYBERBULLYING AND CYBERSTALKING BY SABINA NKIRU We write to you as Counsel to Honourable Bello El-Rufai, Member, House of Representatives for the good people of Kaduna North Federal Constituency (whom we shall hereinafter refer to as our Client) and upon whose specific instruction this correspondence is founded.

"Our Client's attention has been drawn to media publication by one Sabina Nkiru made on the popular microblogging app X formerly known as twitter which is being circulated in the social media space.

"Sabina Nkiru made this publication using her personal account @SabinaNkiru (Nkirukamma) wherein it was stated as follows: "Breaking News: EFCC Discovers $800 Million, N700 Billion Cash, and N1 Trillion Worth of Drugs at Nasir El-Rufai Son's House in Kaduna. The discovery was made after the EFCC conducted a surprise raid on the residence of the son of a former governor, Nasir El-Rufai, without prior notification. During the operation, a violent confrontation erupted between EFCC police personnel and the private security team guarding the property.

"The shootout tragically resulted in the deaths of at least two EFCC officers. This incident underscores the high-stakes nature of the investigation and the resistance faced by the authorities in their efforts to uncover and seize the alleged illicit assets. Olusegun Miracle Abiola."

See the full petition below:

Blogger releases statement, begs El-Rufai's son

In a swift reaction to the development, the blogger, Nkirukamma @SabinaNkiru released a terse statement to clarify her position on the matter.

She apologised to Honourable Bello El-Rufai and explained how she got the information of the EFCC raiding the lawmaker's home in Kaduna state.

The blogger tweeted:

"I saw a post with the author and i shared it with the name of the author. The author's name is there...meaning the post isn't mine.

"I discovered it's false and still tagged it and posted that it's false way before you reacted to it...that's retraction even before you reacted to it. It's called good faith.

"I apologize for sharing the false post. I never knew it was false. This is an apology."

"Thank you."

'My father sent me into exile' - El-Rufai’s son

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bello El-Rufai said his father Nasir sent him into exile when he was governor of Kaduna state.

Unlike other governors’ children, Bello said he did not stay in Kaduna doing contracts.

Source: Legit.ng