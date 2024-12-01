Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party's Peter Obi have denied speculations of a political alliance for the 2027 elections

The meeting coincided with Obi’s role as the keynote speaker at the 20th anniversary of the American University of Nigeria (AUN)

Aides to both leaders dismissed the rumours, describing the interaction as a friendly reunion

The camps of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, have dismissed speculations of a potential alliance for the 2027 elections.

This comes after photos and videos of the two leaders sharing breakfast in Adamawa State went viral on social media, fueling rumours of a political merger.

Atiku had previously shared a video of the meeting on his official X account on Saturday, November 30.

The video showed Atiku and Obi seated with others around a dining table.

The meeting coincided with Obi’s invitation as the keynote speaker at the 20th anniversary of the American University of Nigeria (AUN) and its 16th Founder’s Day, events organized by Atiku.

No political undertones, say Aides

Reacting to the speculation, Atiku’s spokesman, Paul Ibe, described the breakfast as a reunion between friends rather than a political strategy session, The Punch reported.

“Let us not jump the gun. The truth is that politics cannot separate friends. Atiku invited Obi to breakfast, and from there, they attended the university’s anniversary program. I think that is what happened," Ibe said.

Similarly, Obi’s media aide, Ibrahim Umar, rejected suggestions of a political agenda.

“It’s laughable to think everything is about politics. They just invited him (Obi) to deliver a speech. There’s nothing more to it," Umar said.

