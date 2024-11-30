The flagbearer of the People's Democratic Party in the last general election, Atiku Abubakar, hosted Peter Obi at his residence on Saturday

A video posted by the former Vice President showed the two all smiles as he ushered Obi to a prepared dining table

Nigerians have reacted to the meeting, as presidential aspirants begin their quest for the 2027 election

Former political allies Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi reunited at the former's residence in Adamawa for a meeting, as permutations for the 2027 elections gain momentum.

In a video posted on the former Vice President’s X handle (formerly Twitter), Peter Obi, dressed in a black kaftan and all smiles, was seen being ushered into a dining room where they were to have breakfast.

Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar have been having recurrent meetings in recent times as 2027 draws near. Image: X/AtikuAbubakar

The meeting has sparked reactions online, with many suspecting that the two are exploring ways to merge their fanbases. Analysts have noted that their split during the 2023 election was a significant factor in President Tinubu’s victory.

The duo previously ran side by side against former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019, but Obi broke away after realizing he could not secure the PDP's presidential ticket.

Nigerians react to Atiku and Peter Obi's meeting

@Balatic predicted:

"Once this man and other northern heavyweights throw their weights behind Obi, then 2027 is done and dusted. Then in Datti’s voice, the healing will begin. A new Nigeria is indeed POssible"

@TheoAbuAgada said:

"Repeat 2019 ticket and promise to do one term. Then watch the Nigerian people do their thing."

@Nedumcity_ commented:

"Float new political party, Support Peter Obi with your political mechinery in 2027, select the VP candidate of your choice and become leader of the party. Good morning AA my good friend."

@AdaAnambra2023 submitted:

"An alliance that missed their timing. It will take another six years to actualize this alliance again. Whatever is cooking, should be carefully kept after Asiwaju is done. The routes are locked up. Again, save the remaining funds and strategize after 2031, nurture and get a younger blood too cos you both will be elder statesman by then. One love."

Atiku and Obi considering new party

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that fresh political developments signal potential challenges for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as former presidential candidates Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi consider adopting a new political party ahead of the 2027 elections.

Legit.ng gathered that Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 2023 election, and Obi, the Labour Party (LP) flagbearer, recently met to discuss forming an alliance under a new party.

