Tunde Oladunjoye accused the PDP of using thugs and police escorts to disrupt the Ogun LG elections, citing incidents of violence

He criticized the PDP for praising electoral processes only when they win, calling it "politics of desperation"

Oladunjoye attributed the PDP's defeat to internal conflicts, stating their fragmented state made victory unrealistic

The spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Tunde Oladunjoye, has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of hiring thugs to disrupt the recently concluded local government elections in the state.

While speaking with The Punch, in an interview, he described the PDP's actions as a desperate attempt to undermine the democratic process.

APC accuses PDP of fueling violence during Ogun LG election Photo credit: @officialAPCNg/@OfficialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

He said:

"We have evidence of atrocities committed by their thugs and police escorts. One of their chairmanship candidates was shot at in front of his house."

Oladunjoye alleged that PDP thugs, accompanied by armed police escorts from Lagos, caused chaos during the election.

According to him, Adebutu justified the actions of his policemen on live TV, claiming they acted in self-defense.

"If so, let him present evidence of the injuries he mentioned, just as we have photos of our injured members," he added.

The APC spokesperson criticized the PDP’s alleged habit of praising the electoral process only when it wins, The unch reported.

Referring to past elections in Edo, Ondo, and Ogun states, Oladunjoye remarked:

“They condemn INEC and the judiciary when they lose, yet praise the same institutions when outcomes favor them. This is the politics of desperation," he said.

Why PDP was defeated, Oladunjoye explains

Highlighting internal conflicts within the PDP, Oladunjoye claimed that the party’s divisions made their defeat inevitable.

“A divided, scattered party like PDP dreaming of victory is daydreaming,” he said

DSS detains Ogun PDP governorship candidate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested Ladi Adebutu, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 2023 Ogun state governorship election.

Kayode Adebayo, the PDP publicity secretary in Ogun state, confirmed the arrest, revealing that Adebutu was invited for questioning regarding disturbances during the local government elections held on Saturday, November 16, 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng