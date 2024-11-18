PDP 2023 governorship candidate in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, has been reportedly arrested and detained by the DSS in the state

Kayode Adebayo, the PDP spokesperson in the state, confirmed the arrest on Monday, November 18, adding that his arrest was shrouded in uncertainty

According to the PDP spokesperson, Adebutu was invited for questioning by the DSS over alleged violence in the state local government elections, held on Saturday, November 16

Ladi Adebutu, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 2023 Ogun State governorship election, has been arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Kayode Adebayo, the PDP Publicity Secretary in Ogun State, confirmed the arrest, revealing that Adebutu was invited for questioning regarding disturbances during the local government elections held on Saturday, November 16, 2024.

Why DSS detain PDP Ladi Adebutu

According to Adebayo, Adebutu's detention is shrouded in uncertainty, with no clear charges levelled against him. However, Adebutu has urged his supporters to remain calm, assuring them that this too shall pass. Efforts to secure his bail have been unsuccessful thus far, with his lawyers set to take up the matter on Tuesday morning, November 19.

Reports indicate that the disturbances in question involved illegal mobile policemen from Mopol 46 in Lagos, who opened fire on the Vice Chairmanship candidate. The unauthorized policemen were allegedly traced to Adebutu's residence, where they clashed with DSS and police officers ¹.

Adebutu's arrest has sparked varied reactions, with some Nigerians expressing concern over the selective justice meted out to politicians. Others have criticized the involvement of illegal policemen in the elections, highlighting the need for accountability.

As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how Adebutu's arrest will impact the political landscape in Ogun State. The PDP has called for calm and peace, urging supporters to await the resolution of the matter.

