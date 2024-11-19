EFCC chairman Ola Olukoyede has announced the dismissal of two staff members over corruption allegations

Olukoyede disclosed this at an event in Abuja and vowed to prosecute any staff found guilty of corruption

Olukoyede also shared how he was under investigation for two years during his time as EFCC's secretary

FCT, Abuja - Ola Olukoyede, the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has dismissed two of the agency’s staff members over allegation of corruption.

Why Olukoyede sacked the agency's staff

Olukoyede made this disclosure during the opening of the 6th Annual Criminal Law Review Conference organised by the Rule of Law Development Foundation in Abuja.

The EFCC chairman said the two officials were dismissed two week ago, Daily Trust reported on Tuesday, November 19.

As reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Olukoyede, added that besides dismissal, erring workers would also be prosecuted henceforth.

“So many other reforms are going on; the issue of our staff and all of that. Just two weeks ago, I had cause to dismiss two staff. You can’t be fighting corruption and your hands are dirty.

“He who comes to equity, your hands must also be cleaned. And I say I will not only be dismissing them, I will also be prosecuting them because that is what we prosecute others for.

“Any staff that is corrupt, I will show you the way out. Again, there are some people who may want to be overzealous. Out of 12, you must have Judas,” he said.

Olukoyede also recalled how he was once subjected to investigation for two years as EFCC secretary.

“I am not just sitting there as chairman of EFCC. I have been on the other side. I have been subjected to investigation myself for two years. So I know what it means to subject people to investigations,” he said.

