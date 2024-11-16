Ondo Election 2024: EFCC Monitors Governorship Poll, Gives Reason
Akure, Ondo state - Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) monitored the Ondo state governorship election on Saturday, November 16.
The anti-graft agency sent its officers to the 18 local government areas of the state.
This was disclosed in a statement issued via the EFCC X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @officialEFCC
According to the statement, the monitoring exercise was to checkmating vote buying and selling or other forms of electoral offences during the Ondo election.
EFCC further explained that the monitoring was also meant to ensure utmost integrity of the electoral processes.
“Operatives are all over the state in line with the mandate of the Commission to prevent, investigate, and prosecute all forms of economic and financial crimes.”
Legit.ng recalls that Department of State Services (DSS) arrested a suspected vote buyer with two Ghana must-go bags in the ongoing governorship election in Ondo state.
The vote buyer was said to have been arrested in Akure, the state capital and the cash was suspected to have been meant to influence the election.
According to the report, the arrest took place at Ward 4, Polling Unit 007, located outside St. Stephen's Primary School in Akure.
Ondo guber poll: EFCC operatives storm polling units
Legit.ng earlier reported that EFCC officials were spotted at some polling units as vote buying reportedly resurfaced in the ongoing Ondo state gubernatorial election.
Operatives of the anti-graft agency landed in Akure, Ondo state capital, on Saturday, November 16.
This followed reports that several polling units were reportedly engaged in alleged voter inducements during the ongoing election.
Source: Legit.ng
