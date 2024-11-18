Rabiu Kwankwaso recently stirred conversations on social media with his complaint that the "Lagos axis" is meddling in the affairs of Kano — including the recent royal battle involving Muhammadu Sanusi, the current emir of Kano

Nigeria's president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is a former governor of Lagos, having governed the state from 1999 to 2007

Since the influential politician assumed office as president in May 2023, Tinubu has entrusted several individuals who were formerly public officials in Lagos with federal roles

Kano, Kano state - Lagos and Kano states are unarguably among the most influential states in Nigeria.

Taking into consideration their political importance, economic opportunities, and sizeable population, both states and some of their iconic politicians cannot be pushed aside.

On Sunday, November 17, Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 general elections, alleged that some Lagos forces plan to colonise northern Nigeria. Kwankwaso, also a one-time minister and erstwhile federal lawmaker, served as governor of Kano state from 1999 to 2003.

Clips of Kwankwaso expressing his displeasure with the Lagos 'forces' trended on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, November 18, eliciting varied reactions.

One of the dozens of Nigerians who reacted to Kwankwaso's criticism of the 'intruding Lagos axis' was Salihu Tanko Yakasai, an aide to Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on digital media and information and communication technology (ICT).

Tinubu reportedly lobbied for Emir Sanusi's emergence

Via his verified X page, Yakasai, commonly called Dawisu, reminded Nigerians that in 2014, Tinubu — then the national leader of the APC — flew to Kano, leading the lobby for the selection of the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) boss as the emir of Kano. He criticised Kwankwaso for "crying foul".

According to Yakassai, Muhammadu Sanusi II and Kwankwaso were not the best of allies -- until 'the Lagos axis' — led by Tinubu — intervened in the affairs in Kano.

Yakasai wrote:

"It's funny how we quickly forget history. In 2014 when Emir Ado Bayero died, this same "Lagos Axis" flew into Kano, met with you as the then Gov of Kano, and lobbied for SLS (referring to Sanusi) to be made the emir against the wishes of majority of Kanawa, just to spite at Jonathan, (SLS wasn't even part of the 3 contenders nominated by the kingmakers then) you agreed to it after "the Lagos Axis" promised to support your Presidential ambition in 2019, despite you and SLS not seeing eye to eye prior to that cos he called you "A Scorn-worthy Rural Aristocrat". You can't be crying fowl (sic) simply bcos your interest does not align with that of "Lagos Axis" today."

Sanusi's selection came amid storm

Legit.ng reports that Yakasai's narration may not be wrong. In June 2014, Premium Times reported how Tinubu and other top APC leaders stormed Kano intensifying the lobby for the emergence of Sanusi as the new emir of Kano. Tinubu was joined by former Governors of Kwara and Gombe states, Bukola Saraki (now an opposition member) and Danjuma Goje, as well as another party stalwart, Kashim Imam.

The online newspaper cited sources at both Government House Kano and the Kano Emirate Council as confirming the APC's pro-Sanusi move.

At the time, Sanusi was engaged in an intense battle with Sunusi Bayero, a son of the late Emir Ado Bayero, in a bid to be named successor to the elder Bayero.

2024 Kano royal tussle

In the ancient city of Kano, a tale of power, politics, and family dynamics unfolded earlier in 2024. Sanusi and Aminu Ado Bayero, cousins and scions of the revered emir of Kano, found themselves entangled in a web of political intrigue. Their familial bond, once a symbol of unity and strength, became a casualty of the ruthless pursuit of power.

Back in 2020, Bayero was installed as the 15th emir of Kano following Sanusi's controversial dethronement by the immediate past Kano governor, Ganduje. But when a new administration (NNPP) came on board in 2023, it orchestrated a monarchical change, with Sanusi returning.

While Kwankwaso and the current Kano governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, support Sanusi, Ganduje is opposed to the removal of Bayero. For Bayero, he refused to abdicate the throne. Notwithstanding, as of today, many people within the Nigerian political space recognise Sanusi as the emir of Kano.

