Olusola Oke, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, has expressed unwavering confidence in Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa's ability to secure a decisive victory in the state’s ongoing governorship election.

Speaking to journalists on Saturday, November 16, at Ilowo in Ugbo Ward 003, Ilaje Local Government Area, shortly after casting his vote, Oke emphasized the overwhelming support for the APC candidate.

“Aiyedatiwa will win clean,” Oke declared,

The APC chieftain also cited the party’s robust grassroots mobilization and the lack of a strong opposition in the state.

“The broom has swung very clean in our direction for victory," he said.

Oke, a former APC governorship aspirant who lost to Aiyedatiwa in the party’s primary, lauded the peaceful conduct of the election, Vanguard reported.

He highlighted the enthusiasm of voters who turned out despite the challenging terrain in the riverine areas.

“Election is peaceful everywhere. You can understand the joy of the people to come over and cast their votes despite the difficult terrain as a result of the waterside area," he said.

The APC stalwart added that the people’s trust in Aiyedatiwa stems from their desire for good governance.

“The governor came from an environment where the people have long been yearning for good leadership. We will deliver the votes for him,” he said.

Oke also urged citizens to maintain the calm and orderly atmosphere observed during the election process, Daily Trust reported.

“This time has been long-awaited, and I can assure you that the governor will win clean. But we must also sustain the peace being experienced in the state,” he appealed.

Ondo deputy gov Adelami wins polling unit for APC

Earlier, Legit.ng reports that Olayide Adelami, the deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Ondo state governorship election, emerged victorious at his polling unit.

At Unit 16, Igboroko 2, Ward 03, Ahmadiya Grammar School, Iselu, Owo, the APC secured 209 votes, decisively defeating its major rival, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which garnered 11 votes.

