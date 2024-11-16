ZLP governorship candidate Dr. Abass Mimiko expressed trust in President Bola Tinubu's impartiality

Mimiko criticized the lack of impactful development despite increased federal allocations, stating that current leaders fail to translate national visions into meaningful local progress

While commending INEC and security agencies for a smooth electoral process, Mimiko remained hopeful for a favorable outcome

Yaba, Ondo state - Dr. Abass Mimiko, the governorship candidate for the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in Ondo State, has expressed his unwavering confidence that President Bola Tinubu will remain neutral and will not interfere in the state’s ongoing governorship election.

Mimiko, who cast his vote at Yaba, Unit 20, Ward 7, Ondo West Local Government Area, on election day, addressed concerns about potential interference from the federal government.

His words:

“I have supreme confidence in President Bola Tinubu that he will not be partial. He will be just and neutral, irrespective of his party affiliation.

“So, it is left for the citizens of Ondo State to decide that they want good leadership.”

Mimiko, the younger brother of former Governor Olusegun Mimiko, emphasized the importance of fair leadership, highlighting that the current administration’s failure to effectively translate national visions into local development was one of the key reasons for his candidacy.

“I always say that people who are ruling us are not translating the visions of the president into actionable plans for Nigerians.

"Allocations are doubled but they are not translating into meaningful development," he added.

Mimiko expresses optimism over INEC's credibility

Despite the heightened political tension as the election draws closer, Mimiko remained optimistic about the outcome, crediting the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies for the smooth conduct of the election thus far.

He expressed hope that the results would favor his party and bring about the desired change in Ondo State.

While Mimiko maintained a positive outlook, some voters expressed frustration with the election process.

Mr. Olu Akinbodun, an 85-year-old octogenarian, voiced his displeasure over the delayed arrival of electoral officials at his polling unit.

“I came out to contribute my quota to the progress of the state. But lack of regard for timeliness could discourage people from exercising their franchise," he said.

Akinbodun, who had been waiting for hours for the polling officials to arrive, stressed the importance of punctuality in ensuring a smooth electoral process and encouraging voter participation.

