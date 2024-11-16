Panic gripped Ofosun, an Ondo-Edo border village, as unknown individuals fired gunshots. No casualties were reported, but residents stayed indoors

PDP’s Festus Akingbaso accused APC of deploying thugs to disrupt voting in villages like Ofosun, reporting the matter to security agencies

APC’s Steve Otaloro dismissed the allegations, urging an investigation and emphasizing the party's commitment to peace

Ofosun, a border village in Ondo State near Edo, was gripped by panic on Saturday,November 16, as unknown individuals fired gunshots into the air.

This incident comes amidst the ongoing gubernatorial election in Ondo state

Legit.ng gathered that residents reportedly stayed indoors to avoid stray bullets.

A local resident, identified as Dauda, while describing the situation, said:

“We don’t know who they are, but they were firing gunshots into the air in some parts of the village since early morning. No casualty, but people in the village are staying indoors.”

PDP deputy governorship candidate raises concerns

Festus Akingbaso, the Deputy Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), alleged the presence of hoodlums in several villages, including Ofosun, during the election.

Speaking after voting in Idanre Local Government Area, Akingbaso said:

“Majority of the villages are filled with thugs allegedly brought in by the APC. Villages like Ofosun, Omifunfun, and Allah are occupied. There are plans not to allow people in the villages to vote.”

He confirmed reporting the matter to security agencies, adding:

“I have reported the matter to the DPO and DSS, but to my expectation, the security agencies have not been able to do anything.”

APC denies involvement, calls for investigation

Responding to the allegations, Ondo APC spokesperson Steve Otaloro dismissed the claims and demanded a thorough investigation.

“Whatever violence is happening, they should investigate it properly. I can assure you it is not from our members. Since morning, this election has started peacefully. We as a political party are committed to peace," he mentioned.

Otaloro further criticized the PDP for what he described as attempts to fabricate issues:

“Maybe their plans were burst, and that’s why he is coming up with this allegation.”

As reported by The Punch, the Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer, Funmi Odunlami, said she was in transit and had not received a formal report of the incident.

