The PDP has a strong chance in the Saturday, November 16, governorship election in Ondo state, despite the APC being the ruling party

Agboola Ajayi, the PDP candidate in the election, has a strong connection with the grassroots, which may be a major determinant of the poll

Despite the PDP national crisis, the party is also going into the election with a united front, and this may be a push for Agboola on Saturday

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has a strong chance of winning the Ondo governorship election. According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) timetable, the election will be held on Saturday, November 16.

Firstly, the PDP governorship candidate, Agboola Ajayi, has a solid profile, having served as a former deputy governor and chairman of the House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). His experience in governance and politics could work in his favour.

Why PDP may win Ondo state governorship election Photo Credit: @OfficialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

PDP determined to win Ondo governorship election

Additionally, the PDP has pledged to fight tooth and nail to win the election, indicating their determination and commitment to taking the seat. The party's national crisis after the 2023 elections might not have a significant impact on the Ondo election, as local factors often play a more significant role in governorship elections.

Despite the PDP's national crisis, the party governors have united and queued behind Agboola to ensure that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the APC is defeated in the Saturday governorship poll.

Also, Ajayi and Aiyedatiwa were former deputy governors of the state under the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu. The two contenders have had a taste of the government house in the state.

The election is expected to be a close contest between the PDP and APC, with many analysts predicting a two-horse race. The outcome will ultimately depend on various factors, including voter turnout, campaign strategies, and the performance of the INEC.

4 governorship candidates who may win Ondo election

Legit.ng that the Ondo state governorship election will be held on Saturday, November 16, according to the timetable of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The election is said to be a race between the candidates of the APC, PDP, Labour Party and the SDP.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the APC and Agboola Ajayi of the PDP have both served as deputy governors to the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng