The Labour Party's candidate for the Ondo 2024 governorship election is believed to bring a wealth of experience and a clear vision for the state's future

With a strong background in law and politics, Ebiseni is committed to adopting progressive policies to improve education, healthcare, and job creation

His candidacy promises to leverage Ondo State's vast resources for comprehensive development and enhanced security

As the Ondo 2024 governorship election approaches, all eyes are on Sola Ebiseni, the Labour Party's candidate.

Legit.ng compiles seven key facts about this prominent figure that you need to know:

Essential facts about Sola Ebiseni, Labour Party's governorship candidate.

Source: Facebook

Educational Background

Sola Ebiseni holds a Bachelor of Laws (BL, LLB) degree from the University of Ife. He was called to the Bar in 1986, marking the beginning of his illustrious legal career.

Professional Career

Ebiseni has been a Legal Counsel and Partner at Ebisen and Oropato Chambers since 1987. His extensive experience in law has been a cornerstone of his professional life.

Political Experience

Ebiseni's political journey began in 1989 when he became the Chairman of Ilaje Eze Odo Local Government Area in Ondo State. He has since held various significant positions, including Commissioner of Environment and Mineral Resources in Ondo State from 2002.

Leadership Roles

Apart from his political and legal careers, Ebiseni has served as the Director of Oluwa Glass Company in Gbokada since 1999. His leadership roles extend to various sectors, showcasing his versatility and commitment to development.

Labour Party Candidacy

The national leadership of the Labour Party unveiled Ebiseni as their candidate for the Ondo 2024 governorship election. His emergence followed the withdrawal of the party’s previous candidate, adhering to the electoral act procedure.

Ideological Commitment

Ebiseni is committed to adopting the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s cardinal points in his governance approach. His focus includes free education, free healthcare, job creation, and rural development, all aimed at rebuilding the state on a social welfarist ideology.

Vision for Ondo State

Ebiseni's vision for Ondo State is comprehensive. He aims to leverage the state's vast resources, including its human resources, oil production capabilities, and agricultural potential, to drive development. His plans also include improving security, promoting industrialization, and enhancing healthcare services.

Sola Ebiseni's candidacy brings a blend of legal expertise, political experience, and a clear vision for the future of Ondo State.

As the election draws nearer, his plans and promises will undoubtedly be scrutinized by the electorate.

Akeredolu's deputy declared as acting Governor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Olamide Oladiji, the Ondo state house of assembly speaker, has declared deputy governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the acting governor of the state.

The announcement followed the receipt of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu's letter on the transmission of power by the assembly, The Nation reported.

