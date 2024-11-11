Ex-minister of state, housing and urban development, Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo, said he performed his former role diligently

Legit.ng reports that Gwarzo was among the ministers relieved of their duties on Wednesday, October 23

In a new interview, Gwarzo blamed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's decision to remove him on certain individuals

FCT, Abuja - Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo, the sacked minister of state, federal ministry of housing and urban development, has said President Bola Tinubu told him that an ‘overload’ of political office holders of Kano state origin, prompted his removal.

Speaking in a recent interview with BBC Hausa, Gwarzo, a one-time deputy governor of Kano state, stated that he was surprised by the president’s decision to dismiss him because he committed no offence.

He accused some individuals of being behind his dismissal.

Gwarzo said:

“I was surprised because I wasn’t found guilty of any wrongdoing or poor performance. And I was minister of state, with the senior minister overseeing a large portion of the ministry’s activities.

“Before the announcement, the President had informed me of his decision.”

Gwarzo added:

“He said Kano North was overloaded with political officers, hence the need to strike a balance. We gave our advice, but it was ignored. From there, I began to suspect that certain individuals were behind this because, to me, that wasn’t a valid reason.”

Recall Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu sacked Gwarzo and four other ministers from his cabinet.

The presidency said the dismissal is part of “eight far-reaching actions to reinvigorate the administration’s capacity for optimal efficiency pursuant of his (President Tinubu's) commitment to deliver on his promises to Nigerians.”

Lola Ade-John (tourism), Professor Tahir Mamman (education), Jamila Bio Ibrahim (youth), and Uju Kennedy Ohanenye (women affairs minister) are the other sacked ministers.

Gwarzo thanks Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Gwarzo expressed gratitude to his "mentor", President Tinubu, for the opportunity to serve.

In a statement, Gwarzo said he remains committed to supporting Nigeria's progress, even outside government.

