"I Didn't Lose 2023 Presidential Election": Atiku Makes Fresh Claim, Mentions What Happened
- Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, has claimed that he won the 2023 poll, but his mandate was criminally stolen
- The former vice president claimed that his economic policies had been tested during the Obasanjo/Atiku from 1999 to 2007
- Atiku made the claim while attacking President Bola Tinubu's administration over failed economic policies
Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has made some explosive claims. He stated that he didn't lose the election but that it was "criminally stolen" from the Nigerian people.
The former vice president also blasted President Bola Tinubu's administration for its "trial-and-error economic policies" that have left citizens in economic turmoil.
Atiku emphasized that the country's current economic woes are a result of the Tinubu administration's lack of a coherent plan. He highlighted the success of his own economic recovery plan, which was devised with significant input from Nigerians, ensuring an inclusive and well-considered approach.
Atiku criticises Tinubu's government
In a series of tweets on Monday, November 4, Atiku criticized the Tinubu administration's reliance on prayer as a policy response, stating that while prayer is important, it must be accompanied by diligent labour and hard work. He also pointed out that his proposals have been unfairly labeled as "untested" when, in fact, it's the Tinubu administration's policies that are erratic and unproven.
Atiku, who served as Vice President under President Olusegun Obasanjo from 1999 to 2007, recalled the significant economic growth during their tenure. He noted that Nigeria's GDP rose from 6.59% to 15% in 2002, and the country became a leader in Africa's economies.
In contrast, Atiku argued that the Tinubu administration has relegated Nigeria to fourth position, with a dismal 2.8% GDP rate. He advocated for lower taxation, citing examples of countries like the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Monaco, which have achieved economic success through this approach. Atiku concluded that the Tinubu administration's policies would only lead to further hardship and economic pain for Nigerians.
See the tweet here:
