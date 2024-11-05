Rotimi Amaechi's ally, Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has dismissed the report that the former minister of transportation was nursing the move of rejoining the PDP

According to Eze, Amaechi remained a committed member of the APC, despite his recent comment against the ruling party

Eze, a chieftain of the APC, maintained that the claim on social media that the former Rivers governor was nursing to join the PDP was a total fake news

Chibuike Amaechi, the immediate-past Minister of Transportation, has been at the centre of a recent controversy surrounding his membership in the All Progressives Congress (APC). Rumours have been circulating that Amaechi regrets joining the APC and would even consider rejoining the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) if given a chance.

However, Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, a chieftain of the APC, has come out to vehemently deny these claims, calling them a "piece of falsehood" concocted by mischief makers.

Amaechi not leaving the APC for PDP - Eze Photo Credit: @ChibuikeAmaechi

Source: Twitter

Amaechi never regret joining APC - Eze

According to Eze, Amaechi has no regrets about being an APC member. In fact, Eze believes that Amaechi's silence over the past year has caused "sleepless nights, unimaginable fear, and palpable tension" among his detractors, who see him as a potential threat in the next political dispensation.

Leadership reported that Eze's statement was in response to a social media report alleging that Amaechi regretted his decision to join the APC. However, Eze dismissed this report as a baseless and malicious attempt to smear Amaechi's reputation. He described the report's author as a "faceless paper tiger" who is trying to cast aspersions on Amaechi's character.

It's worth noting that Amaechi has been a key figure in the APC, having served as a presidential candidate for the party. Although some have questioned his loyalty to the party, Eze's statement makes it clear that Amaechi remains committed to the APC.

Cole mentions Amaechi, others to solve Rivers crisis

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC candidate in the Rivers 2023 governorship election, Tonye Cole, has lamented the continuous political crisis in Rivers state

Cole further called on three former governors of the state to sit at a round table and set aside their differences for peace to reign

According to Cole, the four individuals who need to meet are Peter Odili, Rotimi Amaechi, Nyesom Wike, and Governor Siminalayi Fubara

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng