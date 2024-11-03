The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has suggested that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was voted in 2023 because he is a Yoruba man

The former Anambra state governor asked if there is a market where Yoruba people buy things at a cheaper rate now

Nigerians have registered their displeasure over Obi's comment with many describing it as unpresidential

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Ogun state - The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in 2023, Peter Obi, has come under massive social media attack for making controversial comments.

Obi suggested that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was voted into office because he is a Yoruba man in the 2023 general election.

Peter Obi asked if there is a market where Yoruba people buy things at a cheaper rate Photo credit: Mr Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

He asked if there is a market where Yoruba people buy things at a cheaper rate now when the prices of things have gone up.

Obi stated this during an interview on The Honest Bunch with Nedu and his crew.

“Let’s talk about what is happening today, rice is N100,000 and we are not even sure where we are gonna be with this situation.

“It is our turn, he is a Yoruba man. Ask the people in Ogun here, is there a plan where you people buy bread cheaper? So I can follow you this night and buy one.”

Peter Obi under fire over "It's our turn" comment

@napoleon2002

What has Yoruba man got to do with this? Igbo man mentality.

@Mayordavid_9

This coming from a presidential aspirant shows how so tribalistic this man is. If this was coming from an ordinary person I would overlook… but Peter Obi saying this after majority of Yoruba people voted for him in Lagos and Oyo.

Shame on him.

@Laykay0808

This is a low for a presidential aspirant to talk this way.

Is he not aware Yorubas votes and others made him win in Lagos?

@Horlartunjee1

He can make his point without mentioning that “ he is Yoruba.” Many Yorubas supported and voted for him.

@JubaOluwaseun

This man is Nigeria's number one tribalistic fraud. The Yoruba voted for him en masse, across Lagos, Ekiti, Ogun, and Osun. Even in Kwara, the Yoruba voted for this fraudulent individual. Now, compare this to what Tinubu achieved in his region.

@Ohiss_

This man keeps making careless insensitive statements to please the media and the mobs.

@adex_smithjr

There's no way people think this guy is a presidential material. A tribal bigot is what he is, and he'll never smell that seat.

Peter Obi’s stance on night vigils

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Obi sparked mixed reactions among Nigerians with his recent suggestion to convert church vigils into night shifts.

The former Anambra state governor argued that too much time is spent attending church services from Monday to Friday.

While some commend his proposal as a means to enhance productivity, others condemn it as an infringement on religious traditions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng