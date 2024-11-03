Peter Obi said people claiming to receive credit alerts after prayer during church service should be arrested

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in 2023 said the testifiers stole other peoples' money

Former Anambra state governor also addressed the controversy surrounding tithing in the Christian faith

Ogun state - The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in 2023, Peter Obi, has lambasted people who claim they received credit alerts through prayer.

Obi said such people should be arrested and investigated for potential theft.

According to The Punch, Obi stated this during an interview on the Honest Bunch podcast released on Sunday, November 3.

The former Anambra state governor said those claiming to have received money through prayer stole other people’s money.

He argued that God cannot bless “someone who is sleeping” while emphasising the importance of hard work and productivity.

“God can bless hard work; God can bless productivity; God can bless an industry, but God cannot bless someone who is sleeping.

“Anyone who tells you that he got an alert from praying should be arrested. He has stolen someone’s money. Simple!”

The politician suggested that charitable works like paying hospital bills and helping the poor are forms of tithing.

Obi urged political leaders to focus on governance and not compete with businessmen like Aliko Dangote.

“Being a leader is not a money-making venture. You’re not competing with Dangote. Dangote is a businessman. You should focus on what you were elected for.

“You must choose your lane; if you want to be in government, be in government and serve the people. If you want to be a businessman, go and trade.”

Peter Obi under fire over controversial comment

Legit.ng earlier reported that Obi suggested that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was voted in 2023 because he is a Yoruba man.

The former Anambra state governor asked if there is a market where Yoruba people buy things at a cheaper rate now.

Nigerians have registered their displeasure over Obi's comment with many describing it as unpresidential.

