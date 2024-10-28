The presidency has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu was unaware of the new nickname, T-Pain, which Nigerians now call the president

Bayo Onanuga, the president's spokesperson, said Tinubu had come to inflict pain on Nigerians but to repair the economy

Onanuga added that Tinubu is aware of the difficulties Nigerians are facing and that the president was working hard to bring relief to the people

Bayo Onanuga, President Bola Tinubu's special adviser on Information and Strategy, has stated that the president is unaware of the nickname "T-Pain" given to him by some Nigerians on social media.

This nickname is a veiled reference to the Tinubu administration's harsh economic policies. During an interview on Channels TV's Sunday Politics, Onanuga clarified that President Tinubu's goal is to "repair the economy," not inflict pain on Nigerians.

Hardship: Presidency speaks on Tinubu's effort

Onanuga emphasized that President Tinubu is aware of the difficulties Nigerians are facing but is working hard to provide relief and promote prosperity. He dismissed the nickname as a "non-issue," stating that the president has never shied away from acknowledging the citizens' pain. Onanuga also noted that despite challenges, Nigeria's economy is experiencing growth, with a 3.19% year-on-year growth in Q2 2024.

The economic growth is driven by the oil sector, which expanded by 10.15% in Q2, and the non-oil sector, which maintained solid growth at 2.80%. The services sector, accounting for 58.76% of GDP, played a significant role in this growth, with Financial and Insurance services growing by 28.79% and Information and Communication by 5.17%.

Onanuga's statement highlights the administration's commitment to addressing Nigeria's economic challenges. Despite unprecedented inflation, the country is moving forward, with President Tinubu targeting a growth rate of about 3.8% in 2024 and 6% or more in the coming years.

