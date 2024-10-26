Leading political parties in Nigeria, including the APC, PDP, and LP, have been urged to amend their constitutions to improve female representation in politics

The issue of women’s representation in Nigerian politics is increasingly pressing, with current statistics revealing only a small percentage of seats in the National Assembly, among others

IPAC's national chairman, Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, stated that addressing cultural and religious barriers to women's political participation needs constitutional reforms within parties

FCT, Abuja - As part of efforts geared toward increasing female representation in politics, leading political parties, not limited to the All Progressives Congress (APC), the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and the Labour Party (LP), have been called upon to amend their constitutions to facilitate women's participation in the upcoming elections.

Legit.ng reports that women’s representation in Nigeria's politics has been a pressing issue that has garnered significant attention in recent years.

Despite being a country with a rich tapestry of cultures and a youthful population, women, including the youth remain underrepresented in political leadership roles.

As of 2023, women occupy only a small fraction of seats in the National Assembly, and their participation in state and local governments is similarly low.

Being a burning issue in Nigeria's political landscape, the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) made the call to leading political parties in Nigeria to increase women's representation during its roundtable event on celebrating Nigeria's 64th independence on Friday, October 25, in Abuja.

While speaking with Legit.ng on the sidelines of the event, IPAC's national chairman, Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, said:

“Political parties operate under their constitutions, much like a Bible or a Quran.

“It’s essential that we not only encourage women to participate but also establish structural changes that support their candidacy.

“This initiative must start at the party level, where we are currently working to revise constitutions to better reflect our commitment to inclusivity.”

Addressing cultural and religious barriers

Recognizing the challenges posed by Nigeria’s diverse cultural and religious landscape, Dantalle expressed the belief that constitutional reforms within political parties can help mitigate gender-based obstacles.

He said:

“The influence of culture and religion is profound in our society. However, by enshrining inclusivity within party constitutions, we create a framework that can address and overcome these cultural restrictions.

“If these changes are enforced, they will significantly enhance the process of including women in politics."

Okey Ikechukwu, executive director of Development Specs Academy, speaking on the Special Seats Bill currently being deliberated in the National Assembly, said:

"The Bill is not just about increasing numbers, but is geared towards fostering a political environment wherein women’s voices, and capabilities can influence policy in meaningful ways."

