Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering elections and governance.

Kano, Kano state - Muhammadu Sanusi, the Emir of Kano, has urged parents to guide their children properly to prevent them from being used to cause mayhem during Saturday’s local government council elections in the state.

As reported by The Cable, Sanusi made the call on Friday, October 25, while addressing the press ahead of the local government council elections scheduled for Saturday, October 26.

The Nigerian Tribune also noted the Emir's remarks.

Sanusi said:

“I am addressing the people of Kano and urging all of you—parents, ward heads, village heads, imams, and district heads—to call the youth to order and ensure they are not used by the state’s enemies to create violence, leading to loss of lives and destruction of property.”

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng